Dr. Alexander Tiu, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Tiu, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Humble, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ Of Texas Hlth Sci Ctr
Locations
-
1
Alexander Tiu, MD19411 McKay Dr Ste 250, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (832) 777-6921
-
2
Alexander Tiu, MD22999 Highway 59 N Ste 214, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (832) 777-6921
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was one of my Drs while in hospital for A-fib. Came everyday and helped with a severe cough and cold I had. Paid attention, sense of humor, answered my questions and his team followeD through with visits during the weekend. Could count on him.
About Dr. Alexander Tiu, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1164482519
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Texas Hlth Sci Ctr
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiu works at
Dr. Tiu has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiu.
