Overview of Dr. Alexander Torres, MD

Dr. Alexander Torres, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Avon Park, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Highlands Advanced Rheumatology and Arthritis Center Pl. in Avon Park, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.