Dr. Alexander Tovar, MD

General Surgery
2.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Burbank, CA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Tovar, MD

Dr. Alexander Tovar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Tovar works at Pacific Accountable Care Network Inc in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Tovar's Office Locations

    Pacific Accountable Care Network Inc
    201 S Buena Vista St Ste 425, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 848-8311
    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
    501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 843-5111
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Colectomy
Gallbladder Removal
Abdominal Pain
Colectomy
Gallbladder Removal

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 30, 2017
    Just a few days ago, I had have emergency gallbladder surgery, I was placed in the hands of Dr. Tovar. I was a bit nervous not knowing who he is or the skill level. I was EXTREMELY satisfied with entire process. Step-by-step with reason, logic and the heightist level of compassion he and his support staff explained everything to me. I give Dr Tovar and everyone on his staff A+ reviews. They did an amazing job!
    Ed Car Guy in Burbank Ca — Jul 30, 2017
    About Dr. Alexander Tovar, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245228519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University S Ca School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Tovar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tovar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tovar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tovar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tovar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tovar works at Pacific Accountable Care Network Inc in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tovar’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tovar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tovar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tovar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tovar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

