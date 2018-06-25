Dr. Alexander Trujillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trujillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Trujillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Trujillo, MD
Dr. Alexander Trujillo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja Calif and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Trujillo's Office Locations
Lone Star Heart and Vascular Center400 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 104, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-3678
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent heart surgeon...did 2 stents on me ..stayed overnight at Tomball Hospital (thumps up)Dr. Trujillo checked on EARLY in the morning and made sure I was doing good before he released me...you're in good hands with Dr. Trujillo...
About Dr. Alexander Trujillo, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1255595609
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Baja Calif
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trujillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trujillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trujillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trujillo has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trujillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trujillo speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trujillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trujillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trujillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trujillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.