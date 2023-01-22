Dr. Alexander Tsinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Tsinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Tsinberg, MD
Dr. Alexander Tsinberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsinberg's Office Locations
- 1 799 Denison Ct, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 418-2311
-
2
Michigan Anesthesia Providers Plc7091 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 230, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 751-7246
-
3
Bloomfield Hills Surgical Center359 Enterprise Ct, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 751-7246
-
4
Neuro Pain Consultants5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 305, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-9310Wednesday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Tsinberg for a few years now. He is extremely knowledgeable, caring, and kind hearted. He always responds quickly if I have a question or concern and always does his best to treat my pain. It’s hard to find that in the field of pain medicine but Dr. Tsinberg is truly one of a kind. I Highly recommend him to anyone who unfortunately suffers with a chronic pain condition.
About Dr. Alexander Tsinberg, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1871545558
Education & Certifications
- ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE
