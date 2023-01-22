Overview of Dr. Alexander Tsinberg, MD

Dr. Alexander Tsinberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.