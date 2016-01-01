Overview of Dr. Alexander Tsynman, MD

Dr. Alexander Tsynman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Tsynman works at Solace Cancer Care in Garden City, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Far Rockaway, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Psychiatric Medication Therapy and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.