Dr. Tsynman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Tsynman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Tsynman, MD
Dr. Alexander Tsynman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Tsynman's Office Locations
Epilepsy Foundation of Long Island506 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 705-3400
Ocean Ave. Medical PC2700 OCEAN AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 934-6777
Community Mental Health Center521 BEACH 20TH ST, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 869-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Tsynman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Tsynman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsynman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsynman has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Psychiatric Medication Therapy and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsynman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsynman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsynman.
