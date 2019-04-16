Dr. Alexander Tzouanakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tzouanakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Tzouanakis, MD
Dr. Alexander Tzouanakis, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with Temple University Hospital|Temple University Hospital|Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Dr. Tzouanakis works at
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine166 Pasadena Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1700890506
- Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Tzouanakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tzouanakis accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tzouanakis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tzouanakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tzouanakis has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tzouanakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tzouanakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tzouanakis.
