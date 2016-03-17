Dr. Alexander Villarasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villarasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Villarasa, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Villarasa, MD
Dr. Alexander Villarasa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Villarasa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Villarasa's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Valley Pediatrics1801 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 102, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 327-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villarasa?
Like a lot of things about Dr. Villarasa but he is too quick to prescribe antibiotics. The RN, Stacy, is great! The office is very clean. They have a sick entrance and a well entrance.
About Dr. Alexander Villarasa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275765067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villarasa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villarasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villarasa works at
Dr. Villarasa speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Villarasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villarasa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villarasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villarasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.