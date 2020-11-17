Dr. Alexander Villares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Villares, MD
Dr. Alexander Villares, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
AV Cosmetic Surgery Center Alexander Villares, MD6930 E Chauncey Ln Ste 275, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 725-8627Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Very impressed with Dr. V’s professional services, exceptional follow-up care, care management and super results! My husband is a medical doctor and is very impressed with my services with Dr. V and his staff, we highly recommend this surgery center for your future goals. :)
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- Howard University College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Villares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villares speaks French and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Villares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villares.
