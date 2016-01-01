See All Plastic Surgeons in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Alexander Villicana, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Arcadia, CA
Call for new patient details
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Villicana, MD

Dr. Alexander Villicana, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Villicana works at ALEXANDER VILLACANA MD in Arcadia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villicana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Villicana MD LLC
    624 W Duarte Rd Ste 201, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 447-6641

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon

About Dr. Alexander Villicana, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 59 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144368945
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
