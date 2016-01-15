Overview of Dr. Alexander Vinograd, MD

Dr. Alexander Vinograd, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Vinograd works at Annamma M Vinograd in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.