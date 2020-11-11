Overview of Dr. Alexander Voldman, DO

Dr. Alexander Voldman, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Voldman works at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary in New York, NY with other offices in Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.