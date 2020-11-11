Dr. Alexander Voldman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Voldman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Voldman, DO
Dr. Alexander Voldman, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Voldman works at
Dr. Voldman's Office Locations
-
1
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4241
-
2
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC202 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 878-1236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voldman?
Dr Voldman is an excellent eye surgeon and caring physician. My recent cataract surgeries came out wonderfully well. I donated my glasses to the library because I don't need them anymore. Connecticut has a new cataract king in Dr Voldman!
About Dr. Alexander Voldman, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1659622900
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- West Virginia University
- Mt Sinai Sch of Med Queens Hosp Ctr
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- City University Of New York-Baruch College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voldman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voldman works at
Dr. Voldman speaks Russian and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Voldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.