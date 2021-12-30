Overview of Dr. Alexander Wainwright, MD

Dr. Alexander Wainwright, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Wainwright works at UT Physicians Multispecialty Clinics in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.