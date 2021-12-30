Dr. Wainwright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Wainwright, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Wainwright, MD
Dr. Alexander Wainwright, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Wainwright works at
Dr. Wainwright's Office Locations
UT Physicians Multispecialty - The Heights925 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 486-7200
Greater Houston Anesthesiology PA1740 W 27th St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (832) 325-7131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wainwright is amazing. He is very patient, professional, discussing issues at length and very easy to talk to. I love the new clinic he is working at and I was very happy to become his new patient after being with my doctor for 6 years. Same level of care and professionalism.
About Dr. Alexander Wainwright, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1811230824
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
