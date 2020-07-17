Dr. Alexander Walle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Walle, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Walle, MD
Dr. Alexander Walle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, NY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walle's Office Locations
- 1 7335 Myrtle Ave Fl 1, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 456-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walle was good to my parents. He visits them at their house. He’s very caring and makes sure to be on top of their needs. He was recommended by their visiting nurse.
About Dr. Alexander Walle, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1134154792
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walle.
