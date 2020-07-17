See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glendale, NY
Dr. Alexander Walle, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alexander Walle, MD

Dr. Alexander Walle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, NY. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7335 Myrtle Ave Fl 1, Glendale, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 456-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Atherosclerosis
Cough
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Cough
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 17, 2020
Dr. Walle was good to my parents. He visits them at their house. He’s very caring and makes sure to be on top of their needs. He was recommended by their visiting nurse.
Maria serrano — Jul 17, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alexander Walle, MD
About Dr. Alexander Walle, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134154792
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexander Walle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Walle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Walle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

