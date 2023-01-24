Dr. Alexander Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Weber, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Weber, MD
Dr. Alexander Weber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Midwest Orthopedics - Rush University
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber's Office Locations
-
1
USC Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery1520 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (818) 658-5920Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Jan W Duncan, MD1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 112, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 949-7380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Huntington Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?
I had gone to Dr Webber after tearing my ACL for a second time. When he received my MRI he saw that it was going to be a challenging surgery due to my previous surgery complications. But thank God he was the man for the job! He was an amazing surgeon with amazing patient care! He really cared about my recovery and the success of my outcome. The recovery was night and day to the first ACL surgery I had, I wish I had him for my first surgery, I probably wouldn’t have needed the second one. My knee has never felt better, I have better mobility, no pain and feel like I have my knee back. I’m so thankful I found him and know that if I ever have any issues he is the one I will call.
About Dr. Alexander Weber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1366763138
Education & Certifications
- Midwest Orthopedics - Rush University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Vassar College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Meniscus Surgery and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.