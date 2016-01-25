Dr. Judy Philip, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Philip, DDS
Overview
Dr. Judy Philip, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Enid, OK.
Dr. Philip works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental3521 W Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73703 Directions (844) 229-7215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Philip?
I went for an implant consultation with Dr. Williams. He made me feel quite comfortable. He patiently answered all my questions thoroughly. He spoke on a level that I could understand easily. His staff were friendly and helpful. I plan to let Dr. Williams do my implant procedure. I am trying to sell some jewelry and items to pay Dr. Williams.
About Dr. Judy Philip, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1699188482
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Philip accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philip works at
2165 patients have reviewed Dr. Philip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.