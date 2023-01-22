Dr. Alexander Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Willis, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Willis, MD
Dr. Alexander Willis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Skagit Valley Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Willis works at
Dr. Willis' Office Locations
Skagit Regional Clinics - Riverbend2320 Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 814-6800Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Willis preformed a right hip replacement, and I am totally happy with outcome. He was very professional with his pre-op explanations about the procedure and my prepping for it. His after-operation visits were thorough and informative about my progress and outcome, which was positive. The hospital and surgery crews were excellent with their care before, during and at discharge with plenty of instructions, help and care along the way. His office crew was equally helpful and courteous at all my before and after visits. My hip hasn't felt this good in a couple of years and I am able to walk, bend and ride my bike with no pain. Dr Willis and his crews get a big THANK YOU from me!!!
About Dr. Alexander Willis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073878088
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willis accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Willis speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Willis can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.