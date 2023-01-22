See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mount Vernon, WA
Dr. Alexander Willis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alexander Willis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alexander Willis, MD

Dr. Alexander Willis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Skagit Valley Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Willis works at Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Willis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Skagit Regional Clinics - Riverbend
    2320 Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 814-6800
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Skagit Valley Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Metastases to the Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Willis?

    Jan 22, 2023
    Dr. Willis preformed a right hip replacement, and I am totally happy with outcome. He was very professional with his pre-op explanations about the procedure and my prepping for it. His after-operation visits were thorough and informative about my progress and outcome, which was positive. The hospital and surgery crews were excellent with their care before, during and at discharge with plenty of instructions, help and care along the way. His office crew was equally helpful and courteous at all my before and after visits. My hip hasn't felt this good in a couple of years and I am able to walk, bend and ride my bike with no pain. Dr Willis and his crews get a big THANK YOU from me!!!
    John Land — Jan 22, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Willis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexander Willis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Willis to family and friends

    Dr. Willis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Willis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexander Willis, MD.

    About Dr. Alexander Willis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073878088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willis works at Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon, WA. View the full address on Dr. Willis’s profile.

    Dr. Willis has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexander Willis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.