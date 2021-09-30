Overview of Dr. Alexander Wong, MD

Dr. Alexander Wong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas|University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Alexander Wong, MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Hemophilia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.