Dr. Alexander Yanovskiy, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (28)
Map Pin Small Des Plaines, IL
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Yanovskiy, DPM

Dr. Alexander Yanovskiy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. Scholl Podiatry School and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center, Northwest Community Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Yanovskiy works at Illinois Foot & Ankle Clinic in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yanovskiy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Il Foot & Ankle Clinic Medical Corp.
    1400 E Golf Rd Ste 201, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 298-3338
  2. 2
    Illinois Foot & Ankle Clinic
    2260 W Higgins Rd Ste 201, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 882-0456
  3. 3
    1475 E Oakton St Ste 4, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 298-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community First Medical Center
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 14, 2020
    Dr. Yanovskiy operated my ruptured ankle tendon. He did a great job and I am recovering pretty quickly. He is professional, knowledgeable and concerned about my condition, monitoring my healing process. His office team is always friendly and helpful.
    About Dr. Alexander Yanovskiy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992724488
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sacred Heart Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. Scholl Podiatry School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Yanovskiy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanovskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yanovskiy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yanovskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yanovskiy has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanovskiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanovskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanovskiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanovskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanovskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

