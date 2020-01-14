Dr. Alexander Yanovskiy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanovskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Yanovskiy, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alexander Yanovskiy, DPM
Dr. Alexander Yanovskiy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. Scholl Podiatry School and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center, Northwest Community Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yanovskiy works at
Dr. Yanovskiy's Office Locations
Il Foot & Ankle Clinic Medical Corp.1400 E Golf Rd Ste 201, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 298-3338
Illinois Foot & Ankle Clinic2260 W Higgins Rd Ste 201, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 882-0456
- 3 1475 E Oakton St Ste 4, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (847) 298-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Community First Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yanovskiy operated my ruptured ankle tendon. He did a great job and I am recovering pretty quickly. He is professional, knowledgeable and concerned about my condition, monitoring my healing process. His office team is always friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Alexander Yanovskiy, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1992724488
Education & Certifications
- Sacred Heart Hospital
- Dr. Scholl Podiatry School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanovskiy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanovskiy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanovskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanovskiy has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanovskiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yanovskiy speaks Polish, Russian and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanovskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanovskiy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanovskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanovskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.