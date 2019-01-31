Dr. Alexander Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Yu, MD
Dr. Alexander Yu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-6200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Allegheny Neurosurgery & Spine Associates P.c.420 E North Ave Ste 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
What a Great team to work with! They listen to your issue and go to work to get it fix. Your not just a number to this team!
About Dr. Alexander Yu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1457612038
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.