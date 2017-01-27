Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zemtsov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD is a Dermatologist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Ascension St. Vincent Randolph, Fayette Regional Health System, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Iu Health Jay and Reid Health.
Locations
University Dermatology Center3500 W Purdue Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 747-6090
Dermatology of Richmond830 Sim Hodgin Pkwy, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 939-7664
Jothiharan Mahenthiran, MD, MBBS13121 Olio Rd Ste 100, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (765) 747-6090
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
- Ascension St. Vincent Randolph
- Fayette Regional Health System
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Iu Health Jay
- Reid Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Zemtsov for years and have had a variety of procedures. He and his staff are professional, caring, and respectful. He is very knowledgable. Prices for procedures not covered by insurance are reasonable. After going to Dr. Zemtsov, I would not use another dermatologist. The quality of care I receive from Dr. Zemtsov far exceeds expectations.
About Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1811901184
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Hosp
- New York University School of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Zemtsov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zemtsov has seen patients for Dermatitis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zemtsov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zemtsov speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemtsov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemtsov.
