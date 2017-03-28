Overview of Dr. Alexander Zilberman, MD

Dr. Alexander Zilberman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Zilberman works at Phillip A St Raymond MD Pllc in Lake Havasu City, AZ with other offices in Cottonwood, AZ and Sedona, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.