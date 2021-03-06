Dr. Zubkov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Zubkov, MD
Dr. Alexander Zubkov, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Laboratory Corportation of America Holdings3400 W 66th St Ste 150, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-7200
- 2 5220 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy Ste 104, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (919) 551-8114
Patronus Physicians Group PC8000 Towers Crescent Dr Ste 1350, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (919) 551-8114
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Zubkov is a wonderful, compassionate doctor. He was able to help me with a rare disorder that no other doctor wanted to treat. He has a wonderful holistic approach that I appreciate. I must add his staff is amazing as well.
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1992721658
- Neurology
