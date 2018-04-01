Dr. Alexander Zuhoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuhoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Zuhoski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Zuhoski, MD
Dr. Alexander Zuhoski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Zuhoski's Office Locations
North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC750 Old Country Rd, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 758-7003
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists325 Meeting House Ln, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 751-3000
Eastern Long Island Hematology Oncology PC1333 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital
- Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zuhoski and his staff have continually exceeded my highest expectations for competent, professional and compassionate care to my dad and our family. He and his team provide quality care with QUALITY CARING! Thank you, Dr John Lesica
About Dr. Alexander Zuhoski, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1992740856
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hosp
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuhoski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuhoski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuhoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuhoski has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuhoski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuhoski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuhoski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuhoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuhoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.