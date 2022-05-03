Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuriarrain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cosmetic Surgery. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Zuri Plastic Surgery8585 Sunset Dr Ste 107, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 804-1603
Zuri Plastic Surgery7540 SW 61st Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 804-1603Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I knew from my initial consultation with Dr. Z that he would be my surgeon. The office was so clean and the staff was extremely friendly and attentive. In my initial consultation the doctor gave me the confidence that I was looking for. You can tell he is passionate about what he does. He answered all my questions leading up to the surgery and walked me through each step through the process making me feel very comfortable. The entire team was extremely professional and friendly. All the nurses explained everything in detail from preop to post op. I had a tummy tuck and just days later while still swelling, I'm extremely pleased with my results. I highly recommend Dr. Z if you are looking for a plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265669113
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Department of Plastic Surgery
- Ponce School of Medicine
- North Carolina State University
- Cosmetic Surgery, General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
