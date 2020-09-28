Dr. Alexander Zwart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zwart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Zwart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Zwart, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Zwart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tucson Endocrine Associates Pllc5910 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 297-0404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zwart?
Dr. Zwart was thoughtful, considerate, actually (unlike some) reviewed the information I had provided and listened to my "concerns."
About Dr. Alexander Zwart, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1225018856
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zwart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zwart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zwart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zwart works at
Dr. Zwart has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zwart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zwart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zwart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zwart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.