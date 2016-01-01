Overview of Dr. Alexandr Arakelov, MD

Dr. Alexandr Arakelov, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lexington, MO. They graduated from Tbilisi State Medical University.



Dr. Arakelov works at Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lexington in Lexington, MO with other offices in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.