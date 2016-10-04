Overview of Dr. Alexandr Safarov, MD

Dr. Alexandr Safarov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hudson, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Headache and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.