Dr. Alexandra Andes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Andes, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Andes, DPM
Dr. Alexandra Andes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Andes works at
Dr. Andes' Office Locations
Advanced Foot, Ankle and Wound Specialists7421 N University Dr Ste 304, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 691-3629Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexandra Andes, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1083907083
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Med Ctr|Northwest Medical Center
- Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Andes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Andes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andes.
Dr. Andes offers both online and phone scheduling options.