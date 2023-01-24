Dr. Alexandra Baumann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Baumann, DO
Dr. Alexandra Baumann, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Evanston1630 Sherman Ave Ste 100, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 535-6083
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baumann is exhaustive in her approach and provided me excellent advice to see a fatty liver specialist at NW. Subsequently, I lost 25+ pounds and appear to have resolved the issue. She always asks great questions and explains issues comprehensively yet easy to understand.
About Dr. Alexandra Baumann, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1124380332
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
