Overview of Dr. Alexandra Berger, MD

Dr. Alexandra Berger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at Excellence Health Daytona Florida in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.