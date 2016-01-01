See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Waukegan, IL
Dr. Alexandra Beris, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexandra Beris, MD

Dr. Alexandra Beris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waukegan, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Beloit Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Beris works at Oak Street Health Waukegan in Waukegan, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beris' Office Locations

    Oak Street Health Waukegan
    3210 Grand Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085 (847) 349-8435

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Pneumonia
Overweight
Obesity
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pneumonia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Alexandra Beris, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    English
    1174520050
    Education & Certifications

    Meridia Huron Hosp
    Meridia Huron Hosp
    FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Beloit Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Beris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beris works at Oak Street Health Waukegan in Waukegan, IL. View the full address on Dr. Beris’s profile.

    Dr. Beris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

