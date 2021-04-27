Dr. Alexandra Boster, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Boster, DO
Dr. Alexandra Boster, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Matthews, NC.
Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB/GYN - Matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 200, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2858
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Went to Dr. Boster for first time. She made me feel at ease, explained all to me, very pleasant personality. Would highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1366837098
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
