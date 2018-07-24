See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Alexandra Bujor, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexandra Bujor, MD

Dr. Alexandra Bujor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Bujor works at Modern Women's Care in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bujor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Women's Care
    3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 240, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 539-5060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Growers Insurance Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 24, 2018
    Dr. Bujor is wonderful! Addressed all my issues, and didn’t seem like she was rushing out the door. So friendly and really engaged in helping me with a nagging Gyn-related problem. 100% recommend her! My prior OB/Gyn left this practice and I switched to Dr. Bujor- no regrets! Feel like I’m in excellent hands. Also, front office staff is terrific and helpful!
    Jul 24, 2018
    About Dr. Alexandra Bujor, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316955206
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Bujor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bujor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bujor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bujor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bujor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bujor works at Modern Women's Care in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bujor’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bujor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bujor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bujor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bujor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

