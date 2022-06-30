Overview of Dr. Alexandra Buk, DPM

Dr. Alexandra Buk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Buk works at Arkansas Foot & Ankle Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.