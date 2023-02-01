Overview of Dr. Alexandra Burgar, MD

Dr. Alexandra Burgar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Burgar works at Tri-Valley Orthopedic Specs Inc in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA and Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.