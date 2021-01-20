Overview

Dr. Alexandra Caracitas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garwood, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Caracitas works at Union County Healthcare Associates in Garwood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.