Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chebil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD
Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA.
Dr. Chebil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chebil's Office Locations
-
1
Lasik Center Medical Group, Inc.4001 MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 251-0229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chebil?
I came to Dr. Chebil with troublesome vision issues related to stigmatism in both eyes, no vision at any distance in my right eye, and contacts were constantly drying out causing me to pull over or stay home entirely - but no more! Dr. Chebil changed my life and I cannot be more thrilled with the results - the surgery was fifteen seconds in each eye and I drove myself to work the next day. Its been several months and I have perfectly sharp vision with no dry eyes, no need for expensive eye drops anymore, and of course, goodbye eye glasses and pricy contacts! The experience in Dr. Chebils office was friendly, prompt, and so relaxing, it really felt like a visit to a spa. I had full confidence in her and rightfully felt that I was in good, caring hands. I highly stand by my experience and Dr. Chebil, this procedure literally changed my life and I can see better than I could have ever imagined with absolutely zero issues. I feel born again, and grateful for this amazing experience!
About Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1033290879
Education & Certifications
- Refractive Surgery (Lasik)
- Hopital Maisonneuve-Rosemont
- Hopital Maisonneuve Rosement
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chebil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chebil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chebil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chebil works at
Dr. Chebil speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chebil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chebil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chebil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chebil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.