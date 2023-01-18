Dr. Alexandra Christie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Christie, DO
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Christie, DO
Dr. Alexandra Christie, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Christie works at
Dr. Christie's Office Locations
Southwest WomanCare OBGYN7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (832) 649-4273
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christie made my first OB appointment as great as possible. She has a calming, relaxed nature and made me feel completely comfortable in the questions I was asking and the advice that I needed. She has a great bedside manner and was very knowledgeable. Very down to earth and kind.
About Dr. Alexandra Christie, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christie accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christie works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Christie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.