Dr. Alexandra Chrysanthis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Chrysanthis, MD
Dr. Alexandra Chrysanthis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They completed their residency with St Mary Medical Center
Dr. Chrysanthis' Office Locations
Office10861 Cherry St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr C. has been my pcp for almost 4 years. i am very happy with her skills. i have several issues and anytime i need a referral for a new specialty dr, the nurse reponds responds to my questions promptly or has it sent in the mail right away. she listens well, is patient, and sincere.
About Dr. Alexandra Chrysanthis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1588734974
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chrysanthis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chrysanthis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
