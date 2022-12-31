See All Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Alexandra Conde Green, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (71)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Conde Green, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Conde Green works at ACG Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ACG Plastic Surgery
    6100 Glades Rd Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 617-0240
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    ACG Plastic Surgery
    550 Se 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 617-0240
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2022
    She made me the tommy tuck , surgery and recovery very good
    Ami R — Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. Alexandra Conde Green, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1689930075
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Med
    • Plastic Surgery, Rutgers Biomedical & Health Sciences Medical School
    • University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy
