Dr. Alexandra Conde Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Conde Green, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
ACG Plastic Surgery6100 Glades Rd Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 617-0240Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday1:00pm - 4:00pm
ACG Plastic Surgery550 Se 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 617-0240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
She made me the tommy tuck , surgery and recovery very good
About Dr. Alexandra Conde Green, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med
- Plastic Surgery, Rutgers Biomedical & Health Sciences Medical School
- University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conde Green accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conde Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conde Green speaks French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Conde Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conde Green.
