Overview of Dr. Alexandra Dimatteo, MD

Dr. Alexandra Dimatteo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.



Dr. Dimatteo works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.