Dr. Alexandra Downing, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexandra Downing, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Nmff - Sono Pediatrics1460 N Halsted St Ste 502, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (312) 926-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
We met Dr Downing at NW hospital in the postpartum unit. We knew we wanted her to be our pediatrician after that meeting. I have since had more children & they all see Dr. Downing. She is kind, gentle, listens to our concerns & doesn’t add more pressure to our high pressure parenting society.
- Loyola University Hospital|Loyola University Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
