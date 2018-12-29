Overview of Dr. Alexandra Etkin, MD

Dr. Alexandra Etkin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Etkin works at Absolute Podiatry of NY, PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.