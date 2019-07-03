Dr. Alexandra Florence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Florence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Florence, MD
Dr. Alexandra Florence, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cedar Park, TX.
Dr. Florence works at
Dr. Florence's Office Locations
Cedar Park Pediatric and Family Medicine345 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 104, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 336-2777
Austin Health Partners Pllc13625 Ronald W Reagan Blvd Bldg 6, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 336-2777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Florence is amazing! She answers all of our questions without any rush (we are new parents and we ask a lot) she is very knowledgeable, respectful, sweet and caring.
About Dr. Alexandra Florence, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Florence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Florence. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.