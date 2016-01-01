Overview of Dr. Alexandra Fotiou, MD

Dr. Alexandra Fotiou, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Fotiou works at Rochester Regional Behavioral Health in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.