Dr. Alexandra Golant, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Golant works at Mount Sinai Dermatology Assocs in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.