Dr. Alexandra Gonzalez-Fuentes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Gonzalez-Fuentes, MD
Dr. Alexandra Gonzalez-Fuentes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Gonzalez-Fuentes' Office Locations
Memorial Rheumatology PA902 Frostwood Dr Ste 205, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 360-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's one of the best and caring doctor that I went to. Staff we're friendly and assistive as well.
About Dr. Alexandra Gonzalez-Fuentes, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1265686232
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez-Fuentes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez-Fuentes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Fuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez-Fuentes has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez-Fuentes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez-Fuentes speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Fuentes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Fuentes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Fuentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Fuentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.