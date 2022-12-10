Overview

Dr. Alexandra Greenberg, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Greenberg works at Coastal Gastroenterology Associates in Brick, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.