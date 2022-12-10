Dr. Alexandra Greenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Greenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Greenberg, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
Coastal Gastroenterology Associates P.A.525 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 300, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-0067
Toms River Perioperative Associates LLC1364 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-3416
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manor, and a great doctor!
About Dr. Alexandra Greenberg, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1063852101
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Anemia, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
