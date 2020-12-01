Dr. Alexandra Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Gutierrez, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Gutierrez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Cox Medical Center South.
Locations
Wu Dept General Surgery4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2066
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable. Sits and listens plus able to communicate effectively. She has kept my UC in check for several years. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Alexandra Gutierrez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Ny Presby Hosp-Cornell Campus
- Ny Presby Hosp-Cornell Campus
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutierrez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.